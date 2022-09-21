Lanceria Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $509,918.52 and $7,985.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004847 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000361 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032817 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria (CRYPTO:LANC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.