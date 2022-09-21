Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LABP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

