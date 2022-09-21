Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.21 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 317,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 317,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,908.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 666,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

