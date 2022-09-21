Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $189,002.04 and approximately $1,844.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
