Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $12,818,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $874,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

