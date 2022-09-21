Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LEE stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.