Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.15.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LEN opened at $76.88 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.