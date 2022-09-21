Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $164,828.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $841,818.35 and approximately $164,828.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,581,790 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leonicorn Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

