Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $103,878.30 and $20.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00278586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00731450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

