Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.45.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

