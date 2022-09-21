Liquity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,858,277 coins. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

