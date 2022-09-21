Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $703,066.56 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

