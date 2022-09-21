LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $8,733.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

