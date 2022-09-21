Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 98.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 188.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

