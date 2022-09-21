MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $243,846.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

