Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00033004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and $4.00 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token launched on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

