Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.91.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

