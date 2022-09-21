Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

Marine Products Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

