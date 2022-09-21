Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
