Mate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mate has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market cap of $1,700.71 and $146.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
