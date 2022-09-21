MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $35,064.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00279148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00124927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000489 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

