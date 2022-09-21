Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.