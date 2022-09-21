Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
