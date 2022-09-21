Media Network (MEDIA) Price Hits $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Media Network coin can now be bought for $7.50 or 0.00039175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Media Network has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $749,568.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Media Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Media Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Media Network

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

