Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBGAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

