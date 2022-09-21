Mercor Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercor Finance Coin Profile

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

