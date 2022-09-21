Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $360.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

