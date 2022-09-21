Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $43,992.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001436 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,741,146 coins and its circulating supply is 80,741,048 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.