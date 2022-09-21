MiamiCoin (MIA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

