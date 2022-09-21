Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.88. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 11,585 shares trading hands.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

