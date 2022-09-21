Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $240.86

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $240.86 and last traded at $242.01, with a volume of 783793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,953,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,109,000 after buying an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

