Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

