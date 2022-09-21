MILC Platform (MLT) Price Tops $0.0939

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 16% against the dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $397,055.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

