MileVerse Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s genesis date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

