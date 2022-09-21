Million 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,449.00 (MM)

Million (MM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Million has a market cap of $2.97 million and $20,449.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Million coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00015498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Million has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Million Profile

Million (CRYPTO:MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

