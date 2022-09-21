MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $195,812.16

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. MiniDOGE has a total market capitalization of $195,812.16 and $23,385.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004804 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000354 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030374 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

