Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$23.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.94 and a 1-year high of C$24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.72.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.