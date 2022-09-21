MIR COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,091.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $47,091.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063628 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.