Misbloc Reaches One Day Volume of $3.78 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

