Mizuho Increases Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $46.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.