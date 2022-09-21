Mizuho Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $220.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $192.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average of $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

