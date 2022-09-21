Mizuho Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $136.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CPT opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.