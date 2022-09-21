Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON MONY opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.20. The company has a market capitalization of £999.64 million and a PE ratio of 1,692.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.45%.

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.