MoonEdge (MOONED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
