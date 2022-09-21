MoonEdge (MOONED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonEdge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonEdge Coin Profile

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.