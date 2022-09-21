Moonfarm Finance (MFO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,936.00

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $49,906.29 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonfarm Finance
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
