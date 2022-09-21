mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,299.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and $4,299.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD launched on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

