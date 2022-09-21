NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0506

NAGA (NGC) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One NAGA coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $3.94 million and $96,700.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,545.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061700 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010979 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00064147 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

