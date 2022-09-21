NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.37 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $87,118.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAOS Finance was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,516,130 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

