Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 3.5 %

NEO stock opened at C$11.97 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

