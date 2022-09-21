Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 3.5 %
NEO stock opened at C$11.97 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
