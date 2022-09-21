Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

