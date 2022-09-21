NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.