Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $113.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

