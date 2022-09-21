New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
GBR opened at $1.40 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.40.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
